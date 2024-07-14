Sunday, July 14, 2024, 11:19











Thomas Matthew Crooks, the twenty-something who opened fire on a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, could have imagined the worldwide repercussions his decision to shoot the former president would have, whatever the outcome. He could also have imagined that in his attempt to assassinate the Republican candidate, he himself could end up dead, as ultimately happened. Perhaps that is why, before the attack, he decided to record a video in which he expressed his phobia: “I hate Trump.”

The video, which has already gone viral, lasts just ten seconds and shows the young man with a serious expression. He looks at the camera and delivers his message: “My name is Thomas Matthew Crooks. I hate Republicans and I hate Trump. I hate Trump and, guess what, you got the wrong person.” The shooter, dressed in a blue t-shirt with an apple printed in the centre, finishes his fleeting speech with a slight movement of his glasses with his hand. The end. The image circulating now of the boy is very different, lying on the ground after causing panic at a rally of the person he so hated.

It is not known when the video was recorded, nor why the young man claims to hate Republicans despite appearing on the Pennsylvania census as a Republican voter. The investigation into what led him to try to assassinate the former president is still ongoing.