A van crashes at full speed against a metal fence that delimits the area of ​​a supermarket in the state of Tamaulipas (Mexico). In it car go five alleged narcos trying to escape during a chase with the authorities. The front of the vehicle is wrecked and one of his tires flies off.

Later, an armed army truck appears and intentionally hits the other vehicle. A military group he gets out aiming and firing his weapons to then lower his five occupants who seem stunned by the shock. Shortly after more soldiers arrive; in total there are eleven.



One of them kicks and throws one of the alleged criminals to the ground and another proceeds to beat him up. They are then dragged and placed against the wall. The soldiers search the vehicle and one of them removes a large, high caliber weapon.

Subsequently, according to a video published by two international media outlets, it is observed how the detainees are beaten, handcuffed and blindfolded.

The video is part of an exclusive investigation that was published Univision and El País, from Spain, this Tuesday night and that the Mexican authorities already have in their power to carry out investigations into alleged extrajudicial executions of these five alleged drug traffickers at the hands of the military. The events occurred on May 18 in the city of Nuevo Laredo, bordering the United States, an area with high rates of violence.

The soldiers then appear to be the target of an attack to which they respond with gunfire, although the assailants are never visible in the video.. No military was injured, according to the subsequent report by the authorities.

Simultaneously, one of the soldiers who is sitting next to the detainees, apparently to keep an eye on them, starts shooting at them. Seconds later, one of them moves desperately and drags himself as if running away, but another soldier points a rifle at him. He then he stops moving.

Some time later, attempts to alter the scene are observed, such as a soldier who places rifles near the bodies of two detainees and another who removes the handcuffs of another of the dead. An ambulance arrives an hour later to attend to a detainee who was still alive, but who died on the way to the hospital, according to Univisión.

After learning about the journalistic complaint, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Amlo), acknowledged this Wednesday that the military executed these people. “They informed me and action is already being taken, apparently there was an execution and that cannot be allowed, we are not the same as the previous governments,” the president said at his daily press conference.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office It is already investigating the incident with the cooperation of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), the highest command of the army, according to a statement from this institution published hours after the video was released.

The Sedena also reported that the military prosecutor’s office began an ex officio investigation, while guaranteeing that there will be no “impunity in the performance of military personnel, nor will any conduct contrary to the rule of law be overlapped.”

This is not the first time that a similar event has occurred, since just last February the military also killed five young people in Nuevo Laredo. While last April, also in Nuevo Laredo, a shooting by the National Guard left two civilians dead, including an eight-month pregnant woman.

But the Mexican ruler defended that in his government “when there is an abuse, when there is an excess, when human rights are violated, those responsible must be punished”, for which reason the last event, which occurred on May 18, is already being investigated. .

“The process to deepen the investigation has already begun and those responsible are about to make themselves available to the competent authorities. Everyone who participated”he assured.

The Government of López Obrador has received criticism for the growing role of the Armed Forces in public security tasks. But the president insisted that human rights violations no longer occur in his administration as in previous six-year terms. “These are isolated cases and when they occur, they are punished, they are not allowed, so we are not the same,” he said.

Mexico is going through an unprecedented wave of violence. A week ago, Amlo acknowledged that his government is already the six-year term with the most homicides in recent years. However, the president blamed his predecessors and assured that he inherited a problem from years ago.

