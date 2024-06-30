The United States is considered the country of opportunities. Every year millions of people make the decision to go in search of their dreams, even putting their lives at risk. And although There are many success stories, but there is one thing that almost everyone agrees on and it makes them sad.

According to the criteria of

Starting a new life in the North American country is not easy. Beyond arriving, whether through legal means or as an undocumented immigrant, it is necessary to face a series of challenges that range from the language barrier to finding a job that allows for a good quality of life.

On social networks you can find multiple tips from Latinos who have managed to adapt to American life and show the reality of residing there as a foreigner. As an example of this is the TikTok channel @comunidadhispanaenusa which is dedicated to sharing some realities about people who emigrate to the North American nation.

In one of his recent posts you can see an American neighborhood and a flag of the country while reading: “When they tell me that after all this time in the USA I surely don’t miss my family in my country.”

In the foreground you can see a little boy who apparently starts laughing, but suddenly his smile turns into a crying grimace. And this is one of the realities of millions of migrants in the United States who, Despite being satisfied and proud with what they have built, they do not stop missing their family.

That is why in another video the same TikTok community makes a warning to Hispanics in the United States pointing out that one of the biggest mistakes that those who go after the American dream can make is to waste too many years of their life working to build a mansion in his home country that someone else will surely enjoy.

The American dream has been transformed

Although the United States continues to be one of the favorite countries for those who intend to improve their lives and find new opportunities, it is also necessary to mention that The so-called American dream has been transformed and the conditions in the nation are no longer the same.

The Hispanic Community in the USA shared a video on TikTok in which they mention that the United States is no longer the same, its economy is in recession and, because there are a large number of immigrants, labor is cheaper in the country.

“While it’s true that it was easier to achieve the American dream in the past, it’s still possible. You just have to understand that this is a process that takes years,” and they offered some recommendations to achieve this: