It was on the USA account without filters that it became known the recording of a person who told a little about his experience as a migrant in the United States in search of the American dream, and the words he used managed to move his followers.

Through the video he said: “If you are just arriving in the United States, you still haven’t paid your debt, you can’t find a job, you feel desperateyou feel like the problems are overwhelming you, that the dream is not worth it because you are far from your family and your home, and you even feel like going back, and you wonder what you are doing there.” However, after the introduction about the difficulties, the author of the video spoke about his case and gave a message that served to feed the hopes of Latinos in the North American country.

“I’m telling you this because it happened to me, I’m going to tell you one thing, Don’t worryThey say that God’s timing is perfect, never before, never after, why? We will never know but Everything that is going to be for you is going to come, so hold on a little bit“, he advised.

He also revealed his formula for achieving the goals he has set for himself: “The only way to know if your dreams will come true is by trying, and you have already taken the first step, the most difficult one, you are here. What follows will not be easy but it will be worth it.” Along the same lines, the person who published the content referred to the suffering of missing family and assured that all Latin migrants will meet people who value their presence in the United States.

How long does it take for a migrant to obtain a work permit in the United States?



In accordance with Boundless Immigration, The work permit can take between five or seven months. after what United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscisfor its acronym in English) receive the request of this document. However, each case is particular and times may vary. It also notes that You will not be able to apply for a work permit until you have filed your green card petition. (Form I-485).