The whole world has surrendered to Madridto his magical nights in the Bernabeu and that epic based on making the impossible a blessed routine. Is it luck the stop with the foot of Courtoisworked all week at Valdebebas with Llopis? Is it luck the irruption of Camavinga with a center measured at Benzema to the far post to enable Rodrygo in the first? Is it luck that Mendy cover with faith to save a goal on the line? Is unchecking luck luck? Karim to score the ball against Ruben Dias to get the key penalty? “When they know they call it luck”, they say in my beloved land of La Mancha.

The key to success is kept in his house in The farm the great Ancelotti. The Italian has given a lesson to Guardiola almost without getting off the bus. While Pep he has spent several days preparing with the blackboard the different ways to assault the football fortress of Madrid, Carletto chose to show his boys a video with the eight great comebacks they have staged this season (PSG, Chelsea and Seville above all). “Boys, you need the last one, which has to be today”, he told her. That naturalness in the speech is what makes this locker room adore his boss. You can’t pound these people with tactical hieroglyphics. Football is much more than that. Therefore, the whites to Paris.