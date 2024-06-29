Even after having settled in the United States for a while, many migrants have different doubts about the type of services or documents they can access, because They fear that due to their irregular immigration status, they are limited in many ways. Although there are restrictions, there are also myths about it.

The TikTok account @usasinfiltros is dedicated to providing various advice to migrants in the United States and also to disprove some beliefs about the opportunities that undocumented immigrants may have.

In one of his recent posts, he shared three myths regarding illegal immigrants. Below we explain whether the information is true or not.

Can undocumented immigrants in the United States not access education?

Many undocumented migrants have the idea that Due to their status, it is not possible for them or their children to access educational options. in the United States since it could cause problems with immigration authorities. But it’s not like that.

As TheBestSchool.org explains, Students, even undocumented students, have the legal right to attend public school and apply to universities. In fact, they estimate that approximately 65,000 undocumented students graduate from U.S. high schools every year.

However, they have also detected that less than 10 percent of them will continue their studies at university, and even fewer will obtain a degree, among other reasons because Undocumented immigrants are generally not eligible to receive federal financial assistance. and some states do not admit them to community or public schools. Added to this is the fear of possible legal complications.

Can undocumented immigrants not access a bank account?

This is another myth. Thanks to the evolution of financial services, Nowadays it is possible for many immigrants to access a bank account through new models such as fintech and neobanks.

These types of options are much more flexible in terms of requirements, so An official identification, which could be your passport, is usually sufficient. In addition, the entire process is carried out online, without the need to go directly to an office or banking institution.

However, it is important that you pay attention to the specific conditions because of the greater risk that not having all of your information, such as proof of legal residence, can represent for a company. Services and loans may be more expensive compared to other options.

Is it not possible to have a driver’s license as an undocumented person?

In this case, it is very important that you pay attention to the specific conditions according to your state. Indeed, In many, obtaining a driver’s license is not possible unless legal residency can be proven. Texas and Florida are examples of this. But there are entities that are much more flexible.

However, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a bipartisan research organization, There are 19 states where it is possible for undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license, although it is necessary to meet a series of requirements.

An example is California, but it is made clear that it only applies to driving within the state. and is not authorized for federal purposes. Colorado is another state that can issue a driver’s license, but only if you prove that you are paying the corresponding taxes and live in the state.

Other examples include: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington. However, Each state applies its own rules and requirements and, for example, in some cases these are temporary permits with the promise that the holder commits to regularizing their immigration status.