The video shows a column of smoke | An uninhabited detached house was destroyed in a fire in Suutarila: “It is difficult to come up with a natural reason”

Large detached house was completely destroyed in Helsinki’s Suutarila during Saturday evening and the night before Sunday.

Firefighter on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Samuli Saarioinen says that the last units of the rescue service that did clearing and guarding left the fire scene at around six o’clock on Sunday.

The detached house located on Old Suutarikyläntie was completely destroyed in the fire.

“There’s no work like an excavator anymore,” says Saarioinen.

There was nothing that could be done to save the house.

The extinguishing work lasted through the night.

Ruined the house was abandoned. The rescue service said on Twitter on Saturday that the fire had started in the adjacent yard warehouse, from where it had spread to the detached house.

Smoke from the fire spread over a wide area in the environment.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.

“There, outsiders have been observed in an uninhabited building. Hard for it [tulipalolle] there is no natural reason to come up with,” Saarioinen assesses.

“I don’t know if there was electricity there or not, but it has been such a demolition site. There hasn’t been any permanent housing there.”

The police are investigating.