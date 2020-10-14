Video of a dark spot in the ocean off the coast of Kamchatka, recorded from a helicopter and posted by journalist Yuri Dude in his Instagram-account, was filmed not in Avacha Bay and not on Khalaktyrsky beach, but in another place. Writes about this RBC.

The publication found out that the footage on October 1 was taken by the pilot of the local airline Vityaz-Aero Dmitry Zadirey about 80 kilometers north of the place indicated by Dude. The pilot himself confirmed this information. According to Zadirey, the slick was visible in Kronotsky Bay, in the area of ​​Kalygir Bay and Malaya Medvezhka Bay.

Related materials

“There were spots in the ocean, but it was something gigantic, dirty yellow-brown in color, with yellow foam along the coast. I have been flying in Kamchatka for 30 years and have never seen anything like this, ”he recalled his next flight from Petropavlovsk to the Commander Islands.

Zadirey said that he handed the filmed video to the director of the mountain-sports base “Snow Valley” Alexander Moroz, who was familiar with surfers. They, in turn, sent a video clip to Yuri Dudyu to draw public attention to the problem of pollution. As a result, the key information that these are footage from the northern part of Kamchatka, which can only be reached by helicopter, did not reach people.

“There are simply no roads, almost no one lives, <...> and no one knows what is happening in the north, ”Zadirey explained.

Dud posted a video filmed from a helicopter showing spots in the ocean on October 3. They look like an oil spill, the journalist noted.

On October 2, it became known that a lot of dead fish and sea animals appeared on the shore of Khalaktyrsky beach. Dead animals were found in three more bays, and phenol and oil products were detected in three areas of the Avacha Bay. Surfers who went into the water complained of corneal burns, nausea, and skin reactions. The technogenic and natural causes of the incident were considered. Later, scientists said that the samples taken at the Kozelsk test site of pesticides and in nearby water bodies showed no excess in phenols, oil products and heavy metals. Roshydromet reported that all water samples taken in Kamchatka were “clean”. The investigation continues.