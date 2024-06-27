According to the criteria of
The TikTok USA account without filters shared a video in which it stated that House prices in a lower-class neighborhood range from $85,000 to $150,000. and that the annual tax on such properties is between US$1,500 and US$2,000. As for the rents, he said that they range between US$1,800 and US$2,500.
In the video where you can see the tour through the different areas of the country, the tiktoker explained that if it is a middle class neighborhood, the cost of a home in that region is between US$270,000 and US$500,000, and that the annual tax ranges approximately from US$3,000 to US$6,000. If you were interested in living in a house of that style, the rents would be between US$2,500 and US$4,000.
Finally spoke of the ‘millionaires’ neighborhood’ and reported that these Houses cost between US$1,000,000 and US$5,000,000 and the annual tax would be from US$20,000 to US$100,000. To take reference from the figures given, according to Zillow, the average cost of a home is US$113,800 and the rent is from US$800 in the cheapest areas of the United States, while the most expensive can have a value of US$21,100,000 and an income of around US$19,500. Nationally, the average cost of a home is US$281,900.
