The TikTok USA account without filters shared a video in which it stated that House prices in a lower-class neighborhood range from $85,000 to $150,000. and that the annual tax on such properties is between US$1,500 and US$2,000. As for the rents, he said that they range between US$1,800 and US$2,500.

In the video where you can see the tour through the different areas of the country, the tiktoker explained that if it is a middle class neighborhood, the cost of a home in that region is between US$270,000 and US$500,000, and that the annual tax ranges approximately from US$3,000 to US$6,000. If you were interested in living in a house of that style, the rents would be between US$2,500 and US$4,000.

Finally spoke of the ‘millionaires’ neighborhood’ and reported that these Houses cost between US$1,000,000 and US$5,000,000 and the annual tax would be from US$20,000 to US$100,000. To take reference from the figures given, according to Zillow, the average cost of a home is US$113,800 and the rent is from US$800 in the cheapest areas of the United States, while the most expensive can have a value of US$21,100,000 and an income of around US$19,500. Nationally, the average cost of a home is US$281,900.

What is the most expensive and cheapest neighborhood in the United States?



According to the list that was drawn up Zillow, Gables Estates in Coral Gables, Florida is the most expensive area to live. As to The cheapest city in the United Statesthe website Niche announced that This is South Bend, Indiana..