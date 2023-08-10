Sources in Ecuador confirmed to EL TIEMPO that Fernando Villavicencio, a 59-year-old candidate for the presidency of that country, He was assassinated this Wednesday, August 9.after attending an electoral concentration.

As it was known, the presidential candidate of the ‘Movimiento Construye’ died after receiving several bullet wounds leaving a campaign event that was taking place in the Anderson College Coliseum, Quito, the Ecuadorian capital.

Villavicencio was one of the eight candidates for the first round of the presidential elections that will be held in advance on August 20 in Ecuadora country that in recent months has suffered an increase in violence linked to drug trafficking.

You can also read: They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio

Carlos Figueroa, a personal friend of the presidential candidate victim of violence, mentioned in a video broadcast on social networks that Fernando Villavicencio He died after being hit by shots and although he was immediately transferred to the Women’s Clinic, he arrived at the scene without vital signs.

Days before the terrible murder, the candidate Villavicencio mentioned in a television interview on the program ‘Vis a Vis con Janet Hinostroza’ that he had received death threats from alias ‘Fito’, head of the criminal and drug trafficking group ‘Los Choneros’ .

Villavicencio also added: “several militants from my presidential campaign in the province of Manabí, They have been visited by emissaries of alias ‘Fito’, to tell them that if I keep mentioning him and mentioning ‘Los Choneros’ they are going to break me”.

It may interest you: “Organized crime has come a long way,” says the president of Ecuador

The man from the province of Chimborazo, Ecuador, indicated that despite the threats he decided to continue with his presidential campaign, for which he received threats again, “They called me from a phone, whose code is domiciled in Indonesia and which has the photo of ‘Fito’ on its profile, from that communication the same threat was receivedagainst me and against my security team and outpost.”

“That same afternoon, when we headed towards Quito, at the airport, an officer from my advance team again received a threat stating ‘we are here at the airport,’” the dejected presidential candidate said.

The event occurred around 6:20 pm (local time), and according to some versions of the local media, other people were injured, although there is no official report at the moment.

Also read: The heartfelt messages of politicians after the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate of Ecuador

Witnesses of the event also pointed out that a burst of shots was heard and they saw that Villavicencio fell badly wounded to the ground. It is known that The Ecuadorian Police has already mounted an operation to locate those responsible for the event that shocked Ecuadorat a critical moment for security in that country, a few days away from extraordinary elections.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO