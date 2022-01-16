The video, which went viral on the web, shows the tender reaction of Gus, when he realizes that his dad is not considering him at all.

Today we want to show you one of the funniest and hilarious videos ever. The protagonist is a beautiful male Weimaraner, named Gus, and her human dad who has decided to organize a nice joke on his puppy. The truth, however, is that the little dog didn’t take it well at all. Read her story and watch her video. We are sure you will not regret it.

Let’s start by explaining what kind of dog Gus is. As anticipated he is a beautiful male of Weimaraner. This breed, in addition to being one of the most elegant and exclusive breeds of dogs, also has other characteristics.

For example, they have energies to sell, far more than any other dog breed. They need to live in a spacious house with huge gardens. And even if that were the case, their energies will never run out anyway.

Then, they are also very loyal towards their owners. If you have chores to do at the cashier, you can be sure that they will follow you like a shadow and will never be further than two steps away from you.

Of course, the man who is the protagonist of this story loves his dog very much and the fact of always have him around. But he decided to take the assist and arrange one joke for him.

Gus’s reaction to his dad’s joke

In the video you can see the man who, suddenly, begins to completely ignore her puppy.

This is all absolutely strange to Gus. He always wants pampering and he always wants more, so when he notices this attitude of his father, he does nothing but approach him and ask for his scratches.

He stands up on his hind legs, puts his own front paws on dad’s legs and start staring at it.

Although it was very difficult resist, the man managed to keep cool until the end. Even when the puppy put a paw on his shoulder and barked to call him, he didn’t make a slight turn.

Eventually, realizing that his dad didn’t want to pay him any attention, Gus moves his attention to mom, who was filming the scene, and starts asking her for her cuddles. Besides, someone had to give them to him.