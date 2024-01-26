The Sardinian shepherd, sentenced to life imprisonment for the Sinnai massacre, was acquitted in the review process by the judges of the Court of Appeal of Rome

Beniamino Zuncheddu is freed after 33 years spent in prison as an innocent man. The Sardinian pastor was acquitted in the review process by the judges of the Court of Appeal of Rome. Zuncheddu had been sentenced to life imprisonment for the Sinnai massacre, in the province of Cagliari, where on 8 January 1991 3 shepherds were killed. Zuncheddu has always proclaimed himself innocent.