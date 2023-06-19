The violence around soccer does not give up. In Cali, Medellín and Bogotá, three of the country’s main cities, outrageous acts of violence have been reported in recent weeks with individuals who claim to feel like fans.

Within the framework of a dangerous fight between brave bars in the ‘Sucursal del Valle’, Luis Fernando Mena, president of Deportivo Cali, and Tulio Gómez, top shareholder of América de Cali, shared a video on social networks, asking to stop Valencia.

‘Let’s set an example for Colombia’

The Pascual Guerrero stadium, in Cali, where the classic will be played.

“Friends, dear fans, I have shown you the respect you deserve. Today, I want to ask you for more respect, more respect for others. Last night, my wife and I had an idea, to call Tulio Gómez, president of America, and for us to sit down and send them a message of solidarity and brotherhood. No more violence, let’s stop this that is ending us, we are brothers, we are from Cali, we have been a national example of joy, of friendship…”, Mena says in a video shared on social networks.

“This shield (points to Deportivo Cali), let’s wear it with pride, with dignity and with respect. This shield (he points to the one of América de Cali), carry it the same, in the same way. But remember something important, we are backyard rivals, but we are brothers, we are from the city, we represent a large department. Deportivo Cali and América are teams that have fought it in all ways ”, he continues.

“We are going through a critical situation, we are beginning to get out of it, we need them, but for that there must be football in peace. Let us set an example for Colombia that we are the city and the department where joy and friendship reign. Thank you very very much. America, thank you for giving me the opportunity and for accepting this call for peace,” Mena pointed out.

“Thank you very much, Doctor Mena, for inviting me to this meeting, to show the fans of Cali and América that we are rivals on the field, but that we are brothers outside. Soccer has to be a reason for joy, for uniting, not for war. I invite all Cali and América fans to enjoy football in peace, without violence”, complements Tulio Gómez.

