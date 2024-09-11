Cruise ship hits iceberg and passengers experience ‘Titanic moment’. A video posted on TikTok documents the adventure experienced by passengers aboard a ship, the Carnival Spirit, which was sailing in the waters in front of the Tracy Arm fjord in Alaska, south of the city of Junea.

The ship hit an iceberg without suffering any damage. No consequences for the passengers who, judging from the clip, did not live the very long seconds in total serenity: “If we were to die it would have been worth it, it’s a Titanic moment”says Cassandra Goskie as she documents the close contact between the bow and the ice.

A Carnival Cruise spokesperson, as reported by CNN, explained that the ship hit “a floating piece of ice.”

Another passenger, Saurabh Singhal, explained on his Facebook profile that the ship – after the episode of September 5 – remained stopped “for hours for a damage assessment”. The cruise, after the checks, continued regularly and ended as planned. The ship returned to Seattle, in the state of Washington, and then left again for a new 14-day journey.