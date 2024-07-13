This Sunday, July 14, the footballers of the Colombia selection will face with Argentina in the Copa America Grand Final. A match that will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and that has fans of both nations in suspense as to who will be crowned the winner of the tournament.

In the midst of the wait, there are many posts on social media that seek to pay tribute to the players who have made it possible for the national team to play in the final of a Copa América again after 23 years. Among these expressions of gratitude and pride, a moving video has stood out.

Prepared by Juan Sebastián Rojas, who identifies himself on Instagram with the user @SoyJuanRhighlights the history and journey behind the members of a team that today dreams of being crowned champion.

“He, who was our substitute goalkeeper 42 times, the 43rd time was the charm. He had a chance and since then he is the owner of that goal,” says Rojas in reference to Camilo Vargas. While of Daniel Munoz He says that although he thought he would no longer have it at 20, “One day a light came and today it shines brighter than ever.”

And so he continues to praise the members of the Colombian National Team, clarifying that, although there are 11 starters, “this squad is made up of 26 and is led by an old acquaintance (Nestor Lorenzo) who returned to bring joy to those who are by his side, around him.”

Of Davinson Sanchez He highlights how “he rose from a difficult moment, took on a great challenge and regained the confidence that put him back where he belongs.” Sánchez is one of the players who responded to the emotional post in a message in which he said “Let’s go then,” along with two Colombian flags.

“He, who without much noise or spotlights, did a great job to care for and defend our field,” is the message he dedicates to Carlos Cuesta; to Johan Mojica He praises him for having “run in this cup as if there were no tomorrow, without denying a drop of sweat to this shirt”; and Jefferson Lerma He highlights that “he makes everything on the playing field an unbreakable link.”

Of Richard Rios He says that “he fit into Brazilian football as if he were from there and brought us that different touch that we needed”; John Ariasalthough “he is the one who speaks the least”, you shine for being “one of those who does the most and makes everything seem so simple.”

About Luis Diaz He highlights how he “proved that a lack of opportunities is not synonymous with failure”, as he managed to transform the photos he took with James Rodríguez as just another fan, into the moments of glory he is now experiencing with the national team and Liverpool.

Of John Cordoba He says that today he fills his father (the former Colombian footballer Manuel Acisclo Córdoba, champion with Independiente Santa Fe) with pride, and Rojas dedicates a special tribute to him James Rodriguez In his video: “He deserves this like all of us, but only he knows what he’s had to go through and what it means for his wish with this shirt to be here.”

