Boca lost 3-0 to Santos in Brazil and said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores. Unlike what happened with the elimination of River the previous day with Palmeiras, when the fans highlighted the dedication of Marcelo Gallardo’s team, this time there was criticism for the team’s attitude. And to that fire was added a video that went viral on the morning of this Thursday.

The play shows an exit from the bottom after one against the Brazilian team, when they were already winning 1-0. There, it is seen that six Boca players walk the field and do not come out with the speed that many fans required for that moment of the semifinal.

I swear to you the ball is in motion and the game was already 0-1. With that intensity Boca played a Copa Libertadores semifinal.pic.twitter.com/ko2aLYh40x – Fabián Taboada (@FabiTaboadaok) January 14, 2021

“This is the image I wanted to find, yesterday I almost kicked the TV at this moment,” says one of the comments on the tweet by journalist Fabián Taboada, who captured that moment. “They don’t want to get sweaty at the end of the game because they go wrong in Instagram photos. Shame on Boca’s story,” adds another.

The outrage multiplied on Twitter, where many supporters focused on the responsibility of footballers. “It is the image that represents the disgusting of Boca yesterday, players without blood and some barbarian crappers. They have to go one by one, there is no one to save themselves,” remarks one user.

“Walking the field in a semi-final of CUP, they have no idea the history that these boys represent when they put on this shirt, laziness, warmth and desire to go play at the play,” reinforces another. Many also asked for a change: “I will never forgive them. Until 8 or 7 starters leave, I will not see more games.”

However, not everyone came out to criticize the team led by Miguel Angel Russo. A minority stressed that at the time the players were compiling after a quick play. “People that is after a counterattack by Santos that had been badly stopped in the mouth and they all ran to go down. They recovered the ball but they all had stung to defend and were recovering,” explained one user.