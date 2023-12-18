What is considered Hamas's largest tunnel was discovered near the Erez crossing, between Israel and Gaza. This was announced by the Israeli Defense Forces, according to which the underground tunnel system extends for 4 kilometers, with the entrance just 400 meters from the Erez crossing, which was used daily by Gaza residents to enter Israel for work or for medical treatment. The system was designed by Mohammad Sinwar, brother of the Hamas leader in the Strip, Yahya Sinwar, and commander of the Khan Yunis battalion.