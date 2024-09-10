Recently a video went viral on social media as it shows The controversial police arrest of an NFL player in Miami, Floridabefore a match.

According to the criteria of

Various media such as CNN They reported that it is about Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, who was arrested ahead of his team’s opening game this season.

The cited media reported that the arrest It was done just a few hours before entering the field to play where his team would face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The wide receiver He was released before he could lead the match to victory last Sunday, September 8th.

According to the player’s agent, the The incident occurred after officers gave Hills a traffic ticket.. Due to the police authorities’ actions, the images generated a lot of repercussions on social networks.

This is how Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hills was arrested



In the video that immediately went viral on social media, You can see the police officers knocking on the car window and ask the driver to get off. Faced with this, the athlete refused.

After exchanging words, the officers They forced the man to get out, only to discover that it was Tyreek Hillswho was subdued on the floor and handcuffed. In the recording you can see that The player asked them to take it easy because he had just had knee surgery.Without listening too much to this request, the officers proceeded with the arrest.

The reactions and comments from the NFL player’s fans were not long in coming, as Some claimed that the use of force against Tryeek It was excessive and incorrect and they argued that although the officer may have felt threatened by the player’s attitude, this type of reaction on the part of the police cannot be permitted in any way.