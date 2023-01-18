YE Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 1:17 p.m.



Every driver knows that when heavy snowfalls occur, they have to carry the chains in the car, but the problem comes when it comes to placing them. they are not clear

where and how In most cases. Therefore, the Civil Guard and the DGT help us.

The chain serves to give a missing adherence, since, if there is no adherence, it is impossible to advance. Therefore, in low-adhesion conditions, all types of chains will

always mounted on drive wheelsthose that receive the force of the motor, according to points out the DGT.

In traction vehicles, the chains must be placed on the wheels of the front axle, since these are the ones that receive the force (torque) from the engine. On the other hand, in propulsion vehicles, the driving wheels are on the rear axle and it is in them where the chains must be placed when we do not have adhesion. Manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes and other sports car brands have traditionally produced self-powered vehicles.

Regarding all-wheel drive vehicles (4×4), there are different types of integral transmissions, so it is necessary to adhere to the recommendations of each manufacturer regarding the installation of chains, to obtain the best possible grip, in their all-wheel drive models. .

Also, emphasize that the electronic aids for traction control that include most new vehicles analyze the conditions of adherence and supply the necessary engine torque between the wheels in thousandths of a second. They are not, in principle, incompatible with the use of strings.

But in extreme cases, it may be necessary to disconnect them: if the lack of adhesion is very great, the traction control can reduce the force of the engine so much (to prevent the vehicle from skidding) that it hardly transmits torque and the vehicle does not advance even if it is pressed The accelerator.