Many of the fantasies that appear in movies or literature end up inspiring reality. A) Yes, the British Royal Navy is testing an “Iron Man” type jet suit system as a method for boarding moving ships on the high seas.

It is the individual flight team of the British company Gravity Industries, which has already tested its system with the Netherlands Special Maritime Operations Force.

The video posted by Gravity Industries shows the rapid method of boarding by jet jet. The company ran the tests for three days with 42 Marine Corps commandos from the British navy patrol ship HMS Tamar.

In the shot, the soldier land on the ship then pull out a gun, a preview of how the military and police want to use the jetpacks for quick infiltration missions.

Each Gravity jet suit costs approximately $ 430,000.

The approaches are usually made by means of high speed boats (RIB) that are located to one side of the boat and the launching of a ladder that allows to climb.

The more complicated alternative is a helicopter. In the video he looks like a commando part of a boat and in a few seconds he lands on the deck of the ship before throwing a ladder at his companions.

Surprise arrival

In the same way, the soldier can fly from the ship to the boat, in which he also lands very softly.

Gravity’s jet suit uses four arm and back mounted jet engines to produce over 1000 thrust horsepower. Thanks to the design, its wearer can adjust its speed and trajectory by changing the position of its arms.

The two jet engines are attached to each hand, as well as a larger one at the back. According to Gravity Industries, the equipment weighs approximately 27 kilograms and can lift a person weighing 85 kilograms to an altitude of 3,600 meters.

These flying suits can reach speeds of about 135 kilometers per hour and have a range of more than 10 minutes, so until now they could only be used for short and carefully planned missions.

The same suit was worn by Gravity Industries founder Richard Browning in 2019, who broke his own world speed record by reaching a hair of over 136.7 kilometers per hour while flying over England’s Brighton Pier.

One of the handicaps for adopting this system for quick access to difficult places is its price.

Every Gravity jet suit It costs approximately $ 430,000. Company founder Richard Browning, the son of an aeronautical engineer, spent six years in the British Royal Navy.

Since the first Gravity jet suit was launched in 2016, the company has participated in more than 105 flight events in 31 countries, established search and rescue and military collaborations, trained more than 50 customers to fly in the United States and the United Kingdom and is preparing a series of international races with this type of individual flight equipment.

