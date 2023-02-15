Last February 6 two strong earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 degrees shook Turkey and Syria causing nearly 35,000 deaths and 85,380 injuries, as well as heavy structural damage in both countries. Among the images that have flooded social networks, and that have revealed the force of the calamity, some hopeful scenes stand out, such as that of three Turkish nurses who, in the midst of the earthquake, risked their lives to protect their patients.

A video shows that three brave nurses who were on duty on February 6 at the time the earthquake occurred decided to save their patients, instead of fleeing the shaking hospital,

In the security cameras of a hospital in Gaziantep, Turkey, it can be seen that at 4:17 am one of the nurses who was on duty goes on alert for the earthquake and instead of fleeing the reeling hospital, she runs towards the room from where he leaves with a girl in his arms and then enters through the next door and alerts a family to quickly evacuate the hospital.

Security cameras show that, at the same time, two nurses enter the neonatal unit where seven incubators shake with the babies inside the machines. Both women hug the capsules to prevent them from tipping over and thus prevent the newborns from getting hurt.

Days later, as reported by the Spanish media Telecinco, the nurses stated that although they felt panic, they never thought of fleeing, “We could save ourselves, but they couldn’t save themselves”the health professionals would have said.

The action of these women was described as heroic by the people who have seen the video. Similarly, Internet users have sent a message of thanks to the three nurses.

The rescue of a newborn baby under the rubble

Another of the images that has generated the most impact is that of a newborn baby who, with the umbilical cord hanging from her body, was rescued from the rubble of a building in Aleppo, northwestern Syria.

The baby was named Aya, which in Arabic means ‘a sign from God’, for the surprising case, since only she was the only member of her family to survive.

Currently, Aya is admitted to a hospital recovering from broken ribs.

