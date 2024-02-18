Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was booed by spectators after winning the silver medal in the 400 meter medley at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Qatar. The public reaction was felt when the 20-year-old was interviewed shortly after her race, even as fellow swimming fans gave her an encouraging round of applause. “I am very happy to be here and represent my country in such a difficult moment. Being here with the flag of Israel means a lot to me and to my country”, says the athlete. Qatar has been playing a mediation role since the beginning of the crisis in the Middle East following the Hamas attack on Israel.

