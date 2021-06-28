A group of black girls and boys were beaten by the carabinieri in a central area of ​​Milan. The event took place last Sunday (June 27) and was documented by several videos that are circulating on social newtwork. Carabinieri are seen kicking a boy and beating up a girl who tries to defend him. Both are unarmed. But what happened? The version of the carabinieri and that of the boys present is different.

A group of Carabinieri who beat and beat two black boys several times. Milan, 2021. And it is enormous anger to read the reports of the Carabinieri, so different from the reality of these images. “That’s why we always make videos when the police arrive.” Already. pic.twitter.com/tfj6Hs2OLR – Beatrice Brignone (@beabri) June 28, 2021

It all started around 6 in the morning outside the McDonald’s restaurant in Piazza XXIV Maggio, south of the center and in the Navigli area. According to a girl who was present and made some videos that went viral, a group of mostly black girls and boys were having breakfast at McDonald’s when one of them started ringing the bell of a scooter as a joke. At that point a police car arrived who first threatened the boy, then called other police cars as reinforcements and two carabinieri vans, from which some agents in riot gear got off.

The agents would have started to push the boys, one of whom would have reacted with a provocative phrase towards an agent. In turn, the carabinieri reacted by beating the boy and beating up a girl who tried to defend him. Several photos of the girl with a big bump on her head circulated on Instagram. The young woman added that the carabinieri addressed some racist insults.

The version of the Carabinieri

According to the Carabinieri, their soldiers arrived on the spot “because a fight had been reported”, and that “they noted the presence of a group of young people, mostly foreigners, who approached the carabinieri with provocative attitudes, and were gathered near the club drinking alcohol and listening to loud music “. Also according to the statement, the carabinieri would have “sent away those present”: at that point some boys would have “thrown glass bottles at the military”, who would then “dispersed them after a brief containment action”.

In the final part of the statement it is read that in all 12 people have been identified and fined for violating the restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic, while a 19-year-old Italian boy was arrested for resisting a public official. The last line also mentions the fact that “a 20-year-old from Burkina Faso suffered a slight bruise on her head and was transported to the Fatebenefratelli Hospital”.