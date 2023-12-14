Russian President Vladimir Putin has again denied having lookalikes standing in for him at public events. In the very long conference-interview, which lasted over 4 hours, Putin answered a question posed by a student who, using artificial intelligence, simulated being Putin himself.

The student used AI to question the president about his alleged lookalikes and the dangers of artificial intelligence, in an initiative that apparently surprised the leader himself. After a few seconds of silence, Putin replied that “only one person” can look like him and speak in his voice. “And that person will be me,” he said, noting that the deepfake-generated images are his “first lookalike,” in an apparent allusion to theories circulating about the use of impersonators. “She looks like me and speaks with my voice… But I believe that looking like me, and speaking with my voice, only one person has to do it, and that person is me.”