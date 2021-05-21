The migration crisis in Ceuta has left many shocking images, such as the one of the Civil Guard diver who rescued a baby from the water. Another iconic photograph is that of Luna, a young woman from Madrid and a Red Cross volunteer, hugging one of the migrants who arrived from Morocco on Tuesday. A Reuters agency camera recorded the entire sequence, in which it is seen how he attends first with a military man, helping him to get up to, apparently, expel the water he has swallowed. Then he supports him and helps him sit on a rock, where he gives him a drink. She calms him down and asks if he’s okay, while stroking his neck. It is then that he breaks into tears and she hugs him while continuing to caress him to calm him down. In the background the cries of another migrant can be heard, whom soldiers and civil guards take by force to return him to Morocco. “He wouldn’t stop hugging me, he clung to me like a limpet and just cried”, The young woman later recounted in an interview on TVE.