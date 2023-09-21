A secretly recorded video has become a source of indignation and a topic of debate in Colombia this Tuesday. The record shows a man, head of a company, who after organizing his employees into a squad, as if trying to bring military discipline to the business environment, breaks down and begins to yell at them with a barrage of disqualifications, rudeness, insults and foul words. This Tuesday, the recording became a labor complaint against the Casta Agroindustrial Ganadera company, based in Ibagué (Tolima), about which the unions, the Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection and even President Gustavo Petro have spoken out.

The name of the aggressor is Diego Charry, who, while the video lasts, appears intimidating and emphasizes again and again the hierarchy of the company: “Mr. Gustavo Charry is in charge here, whoever likes it likes it.” He was referring to his brother, the company’s legal representative. At one point in the recording, Charry, continuing to insult and mistreat the workers, addresses only one of them and raises his right hand to point it at his face, as if he had a revolver in his hand.

The recording was made last Saturday, minutes after eight in the morning, according to what Mario Alejandro Castillo, the person whose hand was pointed at the face by the employer, told Caracol Radio. According to his description, Charry asked the workers to gather together because he had to give them some instructions. However, from the beginning he addressed them “with vulgar and profane terms.” Once they were gathered, the barrage of insults and intimidations seen in the recording began. According to Castillo, Charry prevented them from leaving the place, and they feared that after the verbal aggression, physical aggression would follow.

Afterwards, the video goes to a second moment in which the aforementioned Gustavo Charry arrives at the scene. At first, says Castillo, the newcomer was surprised by what was happening and by seeing the workers trained as if they were “in a battalion.” But when the passivity of the employees, produced by fear, was broken by one of the workers who demanded respect for her and her colleagues, he took over from her brother and continued with the abuse.

According to the story of Castillo, an employee of Casta Agroindustrial Ganadera for nine months, in the company there is “a very high staff turnover,” caused by the way the manager treats his employees. “It is always an environment of fear, of thinking that there will be some retaliation, of permanent scolding, of psychological and mental health effects,” says the injured party, who adds that before no worker had made any complaint out of fear. But upon seeing the support they have received after the publication and dissemination of the video, the position has changed: “We are finally going to take the necessary judicial actions.”

The record took advantage of social networks, where it became one of the controversies of the day, and took off until reaching the highest levels of the Government. President Gustavo Petro on his They go beyond the dignity of the worker. That is why they oppose labor reform. “They forget that more and more the company is based on solidarity and intelligence.”

Edwin Palma, Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection, used the same network to express his opinion: “They are those who believe that, since they generate employment, then they have a license to violate their workers.” He then announced that a team would go to the place where the abuse occurred to inspect and investigate the events. And then he made an invitation to the victims of abuse: “We ask the attacked workers to come to our offices without prejudice to organizing themselves in a union.”

Bruce Mac Master, president of the National Association of Entrepreneurs (ANDI), joined the conversation and described the images that reveal workplace abuse as “unacceptable,” in addition to calling those responsible “shameful.” However, he asked not to assume that this type of mistreatment is common in all companies in the country: “I also call for generalizations not to be made based on this situation, which would not only be unfair, but would generate a wrong idea of ​​the thousands and thousands of valuable entrepreneurs and businessmen that Colombia has.”

Until Tuesday night, there was no known reaction from the company or those responsible for the mistreatment. According to Law 1010 of 2006, workplace harassment is an offense that terminates an employment contract without just cause, if it has motivated the employee’s resignation or abandonment of their work. In addition, it is punishable with a fine of between 2 and 10 monthly legal minimum wages (between 2,320,000 and 11,600,000 pesos) for the person responsible or for employers who tolerate it.

This Wednesday, the Ministry of Labor reported that, after learning of the complaint, it sent a team of inspectors who found several irregularities that led to the temporary closure of the companies Charry Trading SAS and Varchar SAS. According to the portfolio, the experts verified that the company did not He is not authorized to work overtime nor is he clear about the delivery of provisions. In addition, there were unsigned employment contracts and some workers did not have medical entrance exams. Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez explained: “The temporary closure process is basically carried out due to the high and imminent risk for the safety and health of workers.”

In addition, the Ministry ordered that the other companies that make up the Charry Group, and that operate in several municipalities in the department of Tolima, be investigated. He also asked to transfer the evidence collected to the Tolima section of the Prosecutor’s Office, and clarified that the suspension of the company should not affect the payment of the salaries of the employees of the sanctioned company.

