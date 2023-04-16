Jonathan Rodríguez is one of the last idols of Cruz Azul. The Uruguayan forward was a vital piece in the achievement of the ninth Liga MX title for the Máquina Celeste. Shortly after, and surprisingly, the ‘Cabecita’ left La Noria to play in Saudi Arabia.
In a strange twist of fate, six months later, the Uruguayan striker signed with the hated rival of the cement growers: Club América.
‘Cabecita’ is becoming an important player for the Eagles, after an uncertain start in this squad, and recently sparked controversy. Prior to the Young Classic, the social networks of America published a video in which the lethal Uruguayan striker can be seen kissing the shield of the Eagles.
This gesture was understood by the fans of the Celestial Machine as a betrayal of one of its last figures. The official Cruz Azul account responded to the azulcrema provocation with a publication in which Rodríguez can be seen kissing the Liga MX cup. “Kisses that are worth it”, was the message that accompanied the photograph.
Cruz Azul and América will face each other this Saturday, April 15 at the Azteca Stadium in a match corresponding to day 15 of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
In their last match, the Eagles prevailed by a score of 7-0. The La Noria team will seek revenge against its biggest rival this weekend.
