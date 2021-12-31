The star of the Tigers, André-Pierre GignacIn addition to having cat colors ‘tattooed’, he also does not forget his time at Olympique de Marseille, the penultimate team before signing in 2015 with the university team. It is for that reason that he ‘scolded’ the son of Nicolas Lopez for wearing the shirt of PSG, staunch rival of the former team of the Frenchman.
In a video that quickly went viral on social media shared by the team of Tigers, the little one can be seen playing with a ball with another infant. At that moment the ‘Big Mac’ asks who the child is, this for the minor’s shirt.
“Let’s see those clothes, Benja, why are you bringing that?“asked the forward, to which the son of ‘Tooth’ replied: ‘It was my dad’s idea’, causing the laughter of the French, who immediately went to his partner to ‘claim’ him.
Also, the curious thing was the mentions after the shared tweet. Since Gignac wrote that he is giving him an Olympique jersey: “Ayyyyy Nicolasssssss I’m going to give him a shirt from al Benja del OM”, public.
Minutes later, the official Olympique de Marseille account in Spanish asked: ‘Where do we send it to?’.
This is the good atmosphere that exists in the dressing room of Tigers, which is already prepared for the start of the tournament when they make their visiting debut on Saturday, January 8, against Santos Laguna.
