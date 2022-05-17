????? ??????? ? ?????? With a score of 1-1 (3-2 aggregate), the #Atlas of Diego Cocca, cools Guadalajara and advances to the semifinals of the #Closure2022 in Jalisco Stadium; #Chivas improved five games with Ricardo Cadena, but the current champion of #LigaMX was imposed. pic.twitter.com/x6mArlz4Zx – Fernando Moreno ✍ (@Fer_moreno17) May 16, 2022

During the management of Marcelo Michel Leano, The Chinese was one of the constant relays of the helmsman and with the arrival of Stringlost that relief role, but he is still not convinced with the few minutes he adds because he is not fully committed, a large number of balls bounce, he receives cards quickly, among other things.

Chino Huerta yesterday on his return to Chivas ???? pic.twitter.com/rgDdwvH3ux – Chivas (@ChivasseraCampe) January 10, 2021

In the video you can see how The little rabbit tries his best, they also appear Fernando Beltran, Sergio Flores, Jose Juan Macias Y Robert AlvaradoHowever, Vegetable garden it only trots past unlike its peers, causing discomfort.

LAST MINUTE! Las Chivas announce the return of César ‘Chino’ Huerta to the Flock, after his loan at Mazatlán. Soon more details.https://t.co/pfff5T0fPJ pic.twitter.com/z54CqS45Y8 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) December 11, 2020

“Guadalajara asked ten million dollars from Mazatlan. I think it’s not worth it”, “A clear example of pseudo players who shouldn’t be in a first-class team”, “And they say they don’t have opportunities because of foreigners when they aren’t professional enough”were other comments.