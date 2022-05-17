Chivas again fell by the wayside for the Liga MX title. El Rebaño managed to improve at the end of the regular phase thanks to Richard Chainbut were unable to overcome champion Atlas in the quarterfinals.
Obviously the tournament disaster that was painting the Guadalajara caused the fans to constantly criticize the players, some more than others, including the youth squad Cesar Huertawhich continues to add repudiation.
During the management of Marcelo Michel Leano, The Chinese was one of the constant relays of the helmsman and with the arrival of Stringlost that relief role, but he is still not convinced with the few minutes he adds because he is not fully committed, a large number of balls bounce, he receives cards quickly, among other things.
To the striker’s bad luck, a video was shared on the social networks of the rojiblanco club where they all train, however, he was the one who got all the attention when he saw the difference with which he performs alongside other players like Isaac Brizuela.
In the video you can see how The little rabbit tries his best, they also appear Fernando Beltran, Sergio Flores, Jose Juan Macias Y Robert AlvaradoHowever, Vegetable garden it only trots past unlike its peers, causing discomfort.
“Brizuela he is a 31-year-old player with more than 400 games in the First Division and he trains hard; Vegetable garden He is a 21-year-old player with less than 100 games in the First Division and he trains far from the highest level. From there you can see the differences.can be read in the account of Eduardo Torres.
“Guadalajara asked ten million dollars from Mazatlan. I think it’s not worth it”, “A clear example of pseudo players who shouldn’t be in a first-class team”, “And they say they don’t have opportunities because of foreigners when they aren’t professional enough”were other comments.
The attacker from Guadalajara had a promising future because he was part of the lower categories of the national team and showed a good level in Monarchs Morelia Y Mazatlanbut since his return to Sacred Flock He has left a lot to be desired, adding 39 duels with one goal and one assist.
