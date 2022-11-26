Last night the center of Rieti was the scene of an episode that is dividing the city. Around midnight, a 24-year-old Romanian national, in a state of intoxication, harassed a woman near the station and then damaged some parked cars. Subsequently he moved to Largo Alfano, one of the places of the Rieti nightlife. Here he entered a bar where he partially stripped naked, to then go out and run towards the square while also taking off his sweatshirt and T-shirt. At this point the police intervened to try to stop the young man, who was no longer himself. As the videos released on the web show, an officer kicked and hit him with batons, even though he was already on the ground.

We are awaiting a statement from the Rieti Police Headquarters in which, we have been told, what happened will be explained. However, many are wondering why the two policemen are relentless on an unarmed boy and clearly unable to defend himself.