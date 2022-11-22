The song launched by two Iranian actresses living in the United States, Toranj Kayvon and Anousha, which circulates as the “Hymn of United Women” in solidarity with the liberation struggle of women and the Iranian people launched by exiles abroad, is becoming increasingly viral. In the song you are invited to sing the lines of the anthem which goes: “ Iran loves its freedom, Iran loves its peace, We are the voice of the people, The champions of freedom. We are all united For women’s equality In one voice we rise and sing For Iran from sea to sea, For Iran from sea to sea” and then in Farsi the slogan of the Iranian uprising: “Zan, Zendegi, Azadi, Zan, Zendegi, Azadi” which means: “Woman, Life, Freedom”)



00:35