After an intense February, March does not loosen. If last February we have new video games as powerful as Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Avowed either Monster Hunter Wildsthis March will be as or more intense. Among the titles that will go on sale over the next few weeks are Split Fictionthe new cooperative adventure of the creators of It Takes Two; Assassin’s Creed Shadowsthe expected delivery set in the feudal Japan of the successful Saga of Ubisoft; either ATOFALLan immersive survival game set in a postcapocalyptic London of the mid -50.

Next, we select some of the most interesting titles for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch that will arrive throughout this March.

March 4

Two Point Museum

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

The creators of Two Point Hospital and of Two Point Campus They recover their management video game formula with a third proposal in which we must take the reins of a museum. Prepare the exhibition rooms, hire experts, sell tickets, organize guided tours … As is already a house, although all this may seem very routine, the game will have a great sense of humor.

March 6

Split Fiction



Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Split Fiction It is the new Hazelight, the Swedish Development Study led by the charismatic designer Josef Fares. The creators of It Takes Twotitle that rose as the best 2021 video game, return with another adventure that can only be enjoyed in the company of another person. On this occasion, it is starring two writers of genres as different as science fiction and fantasy. Again, it will only need to have a copy of the game so that two players can share the online experience, even if they have different platforms.

March 6

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster



Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch

Thirty years after its original launch in the first playstation, Suikoden Return for current platforms. This role -playing game by the Japanese Konami is back with a reissue that also includes the second part. In addition to high definition graphics, this new version includes the classic improvements to adapt the game to current times. Getting it second hand has become almost impossible due to its high price, so this relaunch is very welcome.

March 11

Wanderstop



Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Apparently, Wanderstop It is a management game starring an adventurer who has abandoned his ancient life as a warrior to administer a cozy tea house in a fantastic world. Now, under the surface a title underlies issues such as trauma or dissatisfaction caused by routine. Behind this enigmatic project is the creator of cult games as The Stanley Parable and The Beginner’s Guide. Surely there will be surprise.

March 14

WWE 2K25



Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

The new delivery of the wrestling game developed by Visual Concepts (NBA 2K) and published by 2K Sports will incorporate more than 300 superstars of all WWE. One of its novelties will be the “The Island” mode, a world set in this popular wrestling event.

March 20

Assassin’s Creed Shadows



Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Fans of Assassin’s Creed They have been asking Ubisoft for years to a delivery set in feudal Japan, a long -awaited demand that is about to come true. On this occasion, history will be in 1579, at which time the Japanese country is on its way to a unification process. The great novelty will be to control two characters with two very different styles: a Ninja warrior called Naoe and a powerful African samurai named Yasuke.

March 20

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition



Platform: Nintendo Switch

This spectacular action and role play set in a huge open world had gone down as a cult work if it had remained in Wii U, the console in which it was originally launched in 2015. However, with this relaunch for Nintendo Switch many more players will be able to enjoy the many benefits of this adventure developed by the Japanese Monolith Soft.

March 27

Atomfall



Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

Rebellion, the British study known in recent years by the franchise Sniper eliteis behind this survival, action and role set set in a post -epocalyptic England of the mid -50s. Its creators claim that the game was largely inspired by Fallout: New Vegassomething that can only be good. The title will be available in Game Pass for PC and Xbox Series.

March 28

Inzoi



Platform: PC

Now that Electronic Arts has announced that they have no intention of launching a new installment of THE SIMS In the near future, the South Kast company Krafton wants to take advantage to publish Inzoia Life Sim which is calling a lot of attention from the community fond of this genre. Thanks to its use of the Unreal Engine 5 graphic engine, the graphics have a striking hyperrealist appearance.

