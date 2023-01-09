The world of video game It is not strange to excite thousands of fans and then leave them waiting. Over the years we have seen many titles get announced, just to disappear off the face of the Earth. No progress, no development news.

That is why we decided to recall some of these from recent years. Those that were announced have not been cancelled, but neither have they shown signs of life. We hope that one day we will be able to get our hands on them, but each time hope fades a little more.

Monolith’s Wonder Woman is one of the video games we are still waiting for

During The Game Awards 2021 it was revealed that Monolith was working on a Wonder Woman video game. This was done by way of a narrated trailer and a little glimpse of the popular heroine. Seeing what would be created by those who gave us Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor filled us with excitement.

However, we are already in 2023 and we have no new information about this project and Monolith seems very airtight. Fortunately we know that it is still standing, because a few months ago the company was looking for new talent to join the Amazon game. Let’s hope they don’t take any longer to show even a trailer, to give us an idea of ​​what to expect.

Detective Pikachu for Switch

Shortly after the Detective Pikachu movie was released, Nintendo said that the yellow investigator would be coming to Switch. They did not give details on whether it would be a port of the 3DS game or if it would be a sequel, they simply invited us to stay tuned.

Unfortunately this was in 2019 and almost four years later, those who have been pending are still waiting for news. Many Pokémon video games have paraded on Nintendo Switch in recent years, but Detective Pikachu was not one of them. However, its cancellation has not been announced, so there is still hope that it will arrive, although we do not know when.

Metroid Prime 4 is another one of those video games that just has us salivating

One of the first video games announced for the Nintendo Switch was Metroid Prime 4. The comments in the trailer for his announcement were full of excitement from the players. After all, the Prime trilogy is one of the most beloved by fans of Samus.

Unfortunately the years go by and Metroid Prime 4 doesn’t deign to come out. As if that were not enough, the only news we got about him was that his development had been restarted in 2019. Although it is now in the hands of those who gave us the original trilogy, we can’t help but feel a little disappointed. Especially since we now have less of an idea when it might come out. At this rate it will be a launch title for the rumored Switch Pro.

Advance Wars 1+2

This list entry is something special, as it is practically finished. Even when it was delayed, it was a short time from release. Unfortunately it was one of the many video games affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Nintendo felt it was distasteful to release a war game just as a real one was beginning. For this reason Advance Wars 1+2 was delayed indefinitely, breaking the hearts of many fans of this Game Boy Advance saga.. As of the time of this publication, it does not have a release date. Do you think we will see it one day?

Star Wars Eclipse, one of the video games of the galactic saga that excites us the most, but has us doubting the most

Star Wars Eclipse It was another of the video games that were surprisingly announced during 2021. What was revealed at the time was that it would be a new production by Quantic Dream, the studio responsible for Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human.. So an adventure in a galaxy far, far away, the outcome of which we could control, sounded promising.

Although the excitement was high, not much news about this title has been shared since its announcement until January 2023. What we do have are rumors that do not sound very encouraging to those who are waiting for it. Since they indicate that there are problems in its development and that the earliest we could see it would be until 2027. Let’s hope these rumors aren’t true and we don’t take so long to have it.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is almost a legend by now

Beyond Good and Evil is considered by many to be one of the best video games in existence. For this reason, the announcement of a sequel was received with great emotion, but almost 15 years have passed since its first teaser trailer. And it doesn’t look one step closer to reaching our console.

Beyond good and Evil 2 is the most ambitious in Ubisoft

In 2016 it showed signs of life again with another advance and a technical demo. But again his development plunged into darkness. Although Ubisoft assures that it is still on the way, the uncertainty remains with the players. Some continue to hope that it will come out, while others just wait for its eventual cancellation. Which side are you on?

