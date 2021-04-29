The Arthur Ashe Stadium bleachers in New York during the final of a Fortnite video game tournament in July 2019. JOHANNES EISELE / Getty Agency / Getty

The pandemic has tied Spaniards to the sofa, at the same time that it has catapulted the sales of home entertainment products. Video games increased their users in Spain by almost one million, to 15.9 million: 47.5% of Spaniards between 6 and 64 years old. Consequently, the sector increased its turnover last year by 18% compared to 2019, to 1,747 million, driven by strong growth in internet sales, which soared 32%, according to figures from the Association’s 2020 yearbook. Española de Videojuegos (Aevi), released this Thursday.

Alberto González, president of Aevi, acknowledges in the yearbook that, although last year was not easy, his sector has not been “as seriously affected” as other cultural branches, “such as cinema or the performing arts”, thanks to “ a remarkable growth in certain fields, especially in the digital market ”. The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, also intervenes in the report to highlight the role of Spain in the world of video games, since “it is in the world top-10 by market size.” Likewise, Calviño calls for a greater participation of women in jobs related to the sector, in which they only represent 18.5% of the workforce.

The video game internet sales division (957 million turnover) grew so much in 2020 that it overtook physical sales for the first time (790 million). However, the latter also advanced 4.8%, despite the temporary closure of stores due to the pandemic. Within the online channel, 516 million of turnover (40% more than in 2019) had to do with platforms and 441 million (22.8% more) with applications on mobiles and tablets.

Despite the huge increase in turnover, unit sales barely changed compared to 2019. The release of the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X did not impact the sale of video consoles, which fell by 5.1%. Nor on video games, which sold 0.4% more units, dragged down by a 21.7% drop in sales of computer games. For its part, the sale of accessories increased 4.4%.

More hours of play and younger and younger

The pandemic has also increased the hours in front of the screen and has changed the ages of the users. If in the 2019 yearbook the average weekly hours played by Spaniards was 6.7 hours, now it is 7.51 hours, 15.5% more. By sex, men tend to play much longer, but in the overall number of players, women take ground and already represent 45.9% of the total, compared to 42% in 2018. In context, Spaniards play less than their neighbors . Citizens of the United Kingdom lead the table with 12.2 hours, followed by those of France, Germany or Italy, with between 8 and 9 hours per week.

2020 has also changed the age of entry to video games, which is increasingly early. One in four players (26%) is between 6 and 14 years old, a group that represented 19% of the total in 2019. In fact, the youngest now dominate the market, until now monopolized by the 15-24 age groups ( 23%) and from 25 to 34 years (25%), which fell slightly. The sections that have lost the most players are those of the oldest, from 35 years to 64, who lower their participation over the total, from 38% in 2019 to 27%.

By device, consoles consolidate their first position as the most used platform for gaming, and are used by 25% of users, a figure similar to 2019. They are followed by mobile phones (20%), computers (18%), tablets (10%), iOS devices (Apple’s operating system, 9%) and portable consoles (7%). The figures have hardly changed since last year, with iOS the one that has grown the most, three percentage points.