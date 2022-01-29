The Office: Somehow We Manage invites us to manage the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin.

office is one of the most successful American television series of the ‘sitcom’ genre, where great exponents of comedy such as Seinfeld, Friends, The Big Bang Theory or How I Met Your Mother stand out. The series adapted the British comedy of the same name and featured nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 full of memorable moments.

We can unlock and improve iconic charactersThe work has had a recent video game adaptation from the hand of East Side Games Group, which premiered last December. The studio has announced that from now on, we will be able to manage the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch on our smartphones iOS and Android, immersing ourselves in “iconic moments from the series and connecting with our favorite characters like never before.”

We will participate in monthly events with in-game rewardsSpeaking to Darcy Taylor, Executive Director of Development at East Side Games Group, “Fans of The Office they will feel nostalgic through this new game.” The statement was shared by polygonal, and in it we are reminded that The Office: Somehow We Manage will feature beloved characters from the series like “Prison Mike, Farmer Dwight, Pretzel Day Stanley, and of course Three Hole Punch Jim.”

East Side Games Group has specialized in free to play games based on franchises known as Archer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Trailer Park Boys, although this is probably the series with the most followers that the study has had in its hands. As in other games of the same style, the mechanics focus on unlock and upgrade characterswhile we participate in monthly events Specials to get rewards in the game.

