On March 7, it was announced that unfortunately the acclaimed mangaka, Akira Toriyama, died at 68 years of age. The creator of the iconic dragon ball It was very influential for different creators and artists. Among them some video game developers who lamented this loss.

Through social networks, many video game personalities shared their reactions to the death of Akira Toriyama. One of them was Katsuhiro Harada, creator of the video game series Tekken. In his message he said: 'Rest in Peace, Toriyama sensei'.

Rest in peace

Akira Toriyama sensei

ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 8, 2024

Masahiro Sakurai, game director Super Smash Bros. was another of the developers who regretted the event. He assured that he was quite surprised and that he prayed for his rest. He also indicated that the inclusion of several protagonists of Dragon Quest in Smash it was to pay tribute to the mangaka.

Finally the creator of Dragon Quest, Yuji Horii, talked about all the work that Akira Toriyama did in the franchise. 'I still can't believe the news of Toriyama's sudden passing. In the 37 years since he began working on Dragon Quest, he has designed monsters and created countless charming characters. Dragon Quest's story goes hand in hand with Toriyama's character design'.

What happened to Akira Toriyama?

According to a press release, Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to an acute subdural hematoma. Out of respect for their families, the decision was made not to release the news until March 7. The statement asked fans and media not to search for the family and avoid sending gifts.

The news of his death was taken with great sadness by several of his fans throughout the world. Social networks were flooded with memories and tributes for the creator of dragon ball, Sand Land, Dr. Slump and Go Go Ackman. Even manga artists like Eiichiro Oda and Yusuke Murata shared their own messages. There is no doubt that he was a very important and influential figure in popular culture.

