Today we want to share with you a fact that we believe is important, since it can represent good news for the future. The video game industry in Spain grows 18% in 2020, billing 1,747 million euros with a base close to 16 million users in 2020, these data have been obtained thanks to a report shared by the Spanish Association of Videogames.

This association presented the Yearbook of the industry of the video game industry in Spain, where it refers to the increase in the percentage of digital sales generated by the months of home confinement that we experienced months ago. Online shopping has been a great resource for everyone and we see it reflected in a 32% increase in the online market, which has reached a historical figure of 957 million eurosHowever, the physical market has not lagged behind, as it also increased slightly by 4.8%, resulting in a turnover of 790 million, of which 324 million correspond to software, 316 million to hardware and 150 million to accessories.

Throughout 2020, 8.4 million video games and 1 million video consoles have been sold, which coincide with the arrival of the next generation consoles that we can currently enjoy, also counting with 4.4 million accessories sold the same year. These data place consoles as the device most used by children, youth and adults in Spanish territory.

The video game sector in Spain generates more than nine thousand jobs directly and more than twenty-three thousand indirect jobs, generating a direct impact on the Spanish economy of 3.577 million euros. These data are used to estimate that the sector will continue to grow in the coming years and as an act to reinforce the commitment we have had as users, the Spanish Association of Videogames has worked on a project called The Good Gamer, a local initiative that seeks to defend the benefits of video games and promote their use in a responsible way.

This project also aims to give visibility through video podcast to the new alliances of the association and their agreements, also incorporating Illustrious Gamers, a space where artists and famous people value their experience as players.

In summary, all this data collected in 2020 can represent an opportunity for anyone who wants to start or continue to share with the world new ideas and projects that aim to reach consoles.