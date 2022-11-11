If the birth of video games is much discussed and to be defined it should be reconstructed with some attention, including experiments, proto-video games and so on, that of industry, understood as an economic system based on the production, marketing and sale of video games, has a precise date, conventionally recognized: on June 27, 1972 with the foundation of Atari by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney.

In fact, in 1971 there was Syzygy Engineering, also founded by the same two, which launched the first recognized coin op, Computer Space, inspired by the game Spacewar !, playable only in the university environment. Unfortunately, the diffusion of Computer Space was very limited and its success so scarce that it remained an isolated phenomenon, unable to light the fuse that would have blown up the industry, an explosion that came with Pong of Atari have the next, whose idea was stolen from a prototype by Ralph Baer made for Magnavox, never materialized in a commercial product (yes, the video game industry was basically born from a theft … which is not surprising that much). In any case, even if we want to debate the question, the result does not change: thevideo game industry has accomplished fifty years and nobody noticed it: neither the public, nor the press, nor the influencers, nor the operators of the industry itself. Nobody.

We celebrated the fake birthday of Super Mario Bros., that is the commercial success of a single game, certainly not the birth of the character, we complained about the missed celebrations of the twenty years of Half-Life, we remember every second franchise plan that is more than ten years old, but we have not spent a word on the half century completed by the entire industry. The explanation of why such a moment went completely unnoticed is quite simple in reality: the founders of the industry no longer have an active role in it and the most popular brands at the time have almost all disappeared or become secondary to others. In short, there was no one who had an interest in reselling that past, which was therefore simply ignored. Atari of his own tried with Atari Mania first and Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration then, but by now it is too weak to catalyze the general interest, which has remained tepid, if not completely absent.

The problem of missed celebrations is not so much in the absence of events per se, but in the plastic demonstration of the immaturity of the sector at all levels, a sector that does not know its past and does not know how to look over its shoulder with the right serenity and ability. processing. A sector with a childish and superficial mentality in which one only looks forward, ignoring the path taken so far.