As is well known, the entertainment industry is led by the video game business, something that has already been established for more than a decade, although it recently dropped a bit due to pandemic issues, which reduced considerably the production of hardware and software. However, it is a stage that has not exactly lasted long.

According to what specialized media comment, the hardware made a large part of the contribution so that the market grew again during the last 12 months. Sales of hardware products contributed $7 billion of the $57 billion in total video game spending in the US market over the past 12 months, up 19% from the same period a year earlier.

Thanks to the fact that the distribution of consoles has become easier, profits have risen for those who could not get it at the time, since the stock did not last as long as the distribution itself sony opened sales. But now that it’s easy to walk into a store and see devices like PS5 on the shelf, it’s logical that people for Christmas or other holidays would take the console.

It is expected that in fact the latter will become the market leader in 2023, since Xbox it has not yet started in the best way and switches it is in its last stages before going to its respective successor. To this is added that there are a lot of outstanding software such as Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Starfieldamong others that increase sales.

It is worth commenting that the membership part on-line is led by Microsoft with GamePass. As for the mobile part, there are many games that are generated thanks to microtransactions, a business that, although it remains in the background, is quite profitable.

Via: gamesindustrybiz

Editor’s note: Gaming is in the best time of its life, because this year alone they will bring incredible games that people are not going to miss for the world. And now with new consoles on the way like the Switch, it’s obvious the market isn’t going to slump.