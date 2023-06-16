Great emotion and anger over the accident involving one Lamborghini ended up against a Smart in Rome. On board the luxury car there were some youtubers intent on recording some video for a challenge. The video before the accident cost the life of a 5-year-old boy it has been partially released and a voice is heard asking what the Smart one is doing there, making fun of the small car. Then the tragedy.

The video posted before the car accident which cost the life of a 5-year-old boy on the outskirts of Rome was recorded by some youtubers. The youngsters had rented a Lamborghini SUV for two days for a challenge: to spend 50 hours inside that luxury car.

The vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old boy and there were a total of five people on board. During the journey, however, at a certain point the Lamborghini ended its race against a car Smart. The Carabinieri have already seized the boys’ mobile phones to understand if they were filming at that moment to participate in a YouTube challenge.

A few minutes video would confirm this before hypothesis. Matteo Di Pietro was driving the Lamborghini: the youtuber is now under investigation for road homicide. Just before 4pm on Wednesday 14 June in Casal Palocco he caused the accident with a Smart ForFour.

A 5-year-old boy died, his little sister and mother in serious condition. This is the outcome of the clash in Rome between a Lamborghini Ursus and a Smart. On board the luxury SUV were five young men who were shooting a video for their YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/bHN4mQQTjC — Tg3 (@Tg3web) June 15, 2023

On the Smart were Elena, a 29-year-old mother, and her two children, aged 5 and 3. The 5 year old boy Manuel Proiettialmost immediately lost his life. While the younger sister received first aid before going to the hospital in code red. Both she and her mother received their resignations in the morning.

Lamborghini against Smart: did Manuel lose his life for a crazy challenge?

The trauma I’m feeling is indescribable. I just want to say that I have never driven and that I am very close to the victim’s family.

These are the words released on Instagram by Vito Loiacono, one of the guys from The Borderline, the group of YouTubers involved in this accident. The prosecutors have already entrusted a technical consultancy to ascertain the speed of the SUV, while the local police are working on the cell phones of the occupants of the luxury car.