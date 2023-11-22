The arrest this Tuesday of three people for their alleged relationship with the attempted murder, on November 9, of the former president of the PP of Catalonia and founder of Vox Alejo Vidal-Quadras has been possible due to the effective police work, but also due to the trail of clues left by those allegedly involved before, during and after the attack. The evidence recovered on a motorcycle that was not completely burned, the location of a rental car that was traveling at excess speed between Madrid and Andalusia on key dates, and the images recorded by the security cameras near the place where the man was shot. political have allowed those responsible for the investigation to connect the dots in an event in which the search is still underway for the hitman who fired the shot and those who presumably ordered it. The call iranian trackwhich suggests that the attack may be related to the ties that the politician has maintained with Iranian dissidents since his time as a European parliamentarian for the PP (1999-2014), continues to be the main hypothesis of the researchers after being reinforced with the arrests.

A burned motorcycle. The first clue that the Police handled was the motorcycle on which the perpetrator of the shooting fled along with a second individual who was waiting for him at the controls of the vehicle. The first news indicated that both had escaped from the scene in a black Yamaha T-Max. However, hours later the investigators found a motorcycle of another brand, in this case BMW, in an open field on Canario Street, in Fuenlabrada (Madrid), close to the famous Cobo Calleja industrial estate. The perpetrators of the murder attempt had tried to destroy it to cover traces, but the vehicle was not completely burned and the police were able to recover the VIN (vehicle identification number, in its acronym in English), the 17 characters engraved on the frame that are unique for each vehicle.

This information revealed that it had been registered in the province of Malaga and led the agents to the person who was or had been its owner, who was one of those arrested this Tuesday. In his statement to the Police, he admitted his relationship with the vehicle, but hid behind the fact that it had been stolen. Investigators, who have not yet ruled out the use of a second motorcycle in the event, are trying to determine what degree of involvement in the murder attempt actually was.

A ticketed rental car. The Police reached the other two detainees through another vehicle, in this case a metallic blue rental car that was parked incorrectly in Lanjarón (Granada). The car, which had been leased to a company based in Malaga, was found parked on Eras del Salado street in this town almost by chance. The City Council services wanted to clear this road of vehicles to proceed with the felling of the trees and the Local Police entered its license plate into the computer system to proceed with its removal. By doing so, those responsible for the investigation of the attack, who were looking for this car after its presence was detected in key places of the event, received an alert and, with this, they focused their investigations on this town. The agents had viewed the recordings from the security cameras of commercial premises both from the day of the attack and from the previous days at the scene of the attack, as well as the area where the burned motorcycle appeared, looking, precisely, for suspicious vehicles. Sources close to the investigation add that this vehicle was also detected by traffic radars and fined after exceeding the maximum speed limits on a journey between Madrid and Andalusia.

A Shiite in the Alpujarras. One of those detained in Lanjarón is a Spanish citizen who professes the Shiite branch of Islam, the majority in Iran. Arrested along with his partner – a woman of British nationality whose mother rented the house in the Granada town where they were located – investigators consider him the alleged organizer of the attack and the person who supposedly hired the hitman who shot him. In addition to his relationship with the rental vehicle, viewing the images recorded by the security cameras has made it possible to place him in the days prior to the attack in the surroundings of Vidal-Quadras’ home, presumably collecting information to commit the murder. . The agents are not so clear about the relationship with the events of their romantic partner, beyond the rental of the home where they had resided for only a couple of weeks. He was arrested to take his statement.

A lost hitman. The Police are convinced that none of the detainees is the perpetrator of the shot that left the politician badly injured by shattering his jaw. The agents believe that for this purpose, the person arrested in Lanjarón hired, supposedly at the request of unidentified third parties, a professional killer, a hitman. Suspicions center on a man of French nationality, but of Tunisian origin, against whom the Paris authorities had issued a European summons prior to the events. [orden de detención o búsqueda] for murder. Although the day he shot Vidal-Quadras he covered his face with a motorcycle helmet, images from security cameras in the area have revealed that he did not take that same precaution the previous days, when he supposedly went to reconnoitre the place, which which has allowed researchers to put a face to it. The Police believe that he went to Spain on purpose to commit the crime and that he may have already left the country.

This person is supposedly the same person who, a day before the attack, was involved in an apparently random event near the La Zarzuela Palace. That day the security service of the Royal Family detected a black motorcycle with similar characteristics to the one used in the attack when it was traveling along the so-called hippodrome road in the direction of the palace. Its occupant, who spoke in French, explained to the agents that he had gotten lost, so they told him how to get out without giving more relevance to the episode. Only after learning of the attempted murder of Vidal-Quadras, the security guards linked the protagonist of the incident to the events due to the vehicle in which he was traveling.

