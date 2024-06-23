We all wanted him to win. Mexican team in his debut in the America Cup, and he did it before Jamaica 1-0, with suffering and everything you want to keep the important first three points

Of course, his performance was not the most brilliant, but it did serve to confirm that the competitive level of the Concacaf zone, it fits very well the Mexicansfor a reason it is one of the powers, although still very far from the football that is played in other countries in the world.

We insist, Mexico He had to win and he did, but he needs to improve too much, since against Jamaica, which is in 58th place in the ranking of FIFA He suffered a lot to be able to leave with his arms raised and if not he had to sail against the current, it was due to that goal that was disallowed for the Caribbean in the complementary part.

The second test for the tricolor will be next Wednesday against Venezuela, which had the luxury of beat Ecuador 2 by 1, considered the favorite to take first place in his platoon. Without a doubt, it will be a more demanding match for the Mexicans, as they will face a Conmebol team that is going through a great moment.

The most unfortunate thing in this first match of the Aztec eleven was the injury suffered by their shield midfielder and captain Edson Alvarez and it is most likely that he will be removed from the America Cupbut the good news for coach Jaime Lozano is that Luis Romo from Sinaloa who was his replacement, delivered a great performance against the Caribbeans. Romo even gave the pass for Gerardo Arteaga to score the winning goal.

In short, it was a good start to the Mexican national teamdespite the fact that the expectations were not favorable at all, but it is no longer enough to think that the team is ready to aspire to the title and even less so when it has rivals from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia.

COUNTERPROJECT. The club owners of the Expansion League who fight with everything to meet their demands, have already presented a counterproject to the Liga MX that is based on three points.

The first and the one that apparently has already been accepted is the non-unification with the Under 23 tournament for next season.

In the second, they ask that the certification requirements asked of the second division teams be lowered and promotion be automatically restored.

And the third point is that the subsidy of 20 million pesos be permanently maintained, a resource with which most of the teams in the lower division can survive and that comes from the fines charged to the players. teams that finish in the last three places in the first division.

The final decision will be known at the next owners meeting. the MX League And for our taste, the requests of the Expansion League will not have all of their specifications greenlit.

GOOD TOUCH. We took advantage of yesterday afternoon to witness the clash between Combinado-Culiacán-Costa Rica-Navolato general leader and Proseco Construcciones of the Municipal Gold Master League and the news was that Rafel ‘chiquis’ García, former technician of the Dorados de the Expansion League and who apparently already stayed to live in Culiacán.

García, who also played in the first division, showed that he still has great field vision and excellent kicking with his left foot, but unfortunately his team was widely surpassed 4-0 and the truth is the ‘chikis’ he could do little to help his colors.

On the other hand, the Combined team is a very well structured team in all its ranks, with players of a high level and is already the top favorite to be the monarch of this season.

REFLECTION: Opportunity doesn’t knock on the door, it presents itself when you knock it down.