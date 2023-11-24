They did not even wait for the final results of the elections in the Netherlands. The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, sent a congratulatory message to the leader of the Dutch Eurosceptic far-right party, Geert Wilders, on Wednesday night, after learning of the victory according to poll estimates. Minutes later it was the Frenchwoman Marine Le Pen and, after a while, the Italian Matteo Salvini, two leaders of the parties that are further to the right of the European spectrum.

His joy is twofold: a co-religionist has won in a member state of the community club and, furthermore, he has not done so in just any one. He has won in the Netherlands, one of the founders of the European Union, which is usually a key country in the configuration of alliances between the Twenty-seven. But it is also the nation that years ago put the finishing touches on the European Constitution, which was never born, or the one that rejected the association agreement with Ukraine in a referendum in 2018. It is also the one whose result in the municipal elections this spring marked a turning point regarding the application of green policies and how they were seen from various European parties.

The rise of the European ultra-conservative formations, which was observed with victories such as that of Giorgia Meloni in Italy or the conquest of second electoral position for the Sweden Democrats, seemed to be stopped in July in Spain and in September in Poland: Vox and Ley and Justice (PiS, for its acronym in Polish) lost positions and, in the Polish case, the Government. The explanation for these slowdowns, like that of this latest advance, is not the same for each site, as Cas Mudde, Dutch political scientist and reference in studies on the extreme right, recalls by email: “Each national election is just that, national. ”, he points out. “There were specific reasons for the Spanish and Polish results, not regional or global ones. Vox ran a bad campaign, while PiS suffered government fatigue,” he adds, while recalling that the ultra parties today lead the polls in Austria, Belgium, France, Hungary and Italy. “Hope for the future, today in the Netherlands; tomorrow in Flanders,” pointed out the ultra Flemish Vlaams Belang, who leads the polls in Belgium.

Within the European institutions no one makes conclusive assessments yet. They are still waiting on the formation of a government coalition or the content of their government program. “The Netherlands is a founding country of the EU, a very strong member of our Union,” responded European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer to the question of whether the Netherlands can become the next United Kingdom (Wilders promised in his electoral program a consultation on the country’s permanence in the EU). The insistence on historical Dutch membership – “we continue to count on the Netherlands as a strong member of the EU,” the spokesperson added – reveals, however, a certain concern in the European institutions. Not because of a new Brexit, but because of a hardening of positions on key issues such as migration, the expansion of the bloc or even the environment.

Wilders’ European allies take it for granted: while Orbán was hanging on to the success of the eighties Wind of change in X, old Twitter; The Italian deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, an ally of Wilders’ PVV in Europe—his party, the League, is also part of the ultra-ID European parliamentary group, as is Le Pen’s National Rally—congratulated “friend” Wilders for a “ extraordinary victory” that demonstrates, he stated, that “a new Europe is possible.” A Europe that, as Le Pen noted in another message, must recognize an “increasing attachment to the defense of national identities.” In statements this Thursday on the France Inter radio station, the ultra leader insisted that the Dutch results “demonstrate that more and more EU countries dispute its functioning and want us to be able to once again control massive and totally anarchic immigration.”

“We can wait [del nuevo Gobierno] “make it more Eurosceptic,” predicts Mudde, who sees “more and more likely” that an Executive will be formed with Wilders at the helm. With more doubts about whether this is the future, Polish researcher Pawel Zerka, from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) analysis institute, speaks conditionally when he says that with Wilders at the helm in The Hague it is possible block EU enlargement, question the climate agenda or toughen migration policy. Something that, for the director of the Brussels office of the Heinrich Böll Foundation (linked to the German Greens party), Roderick Kefferpütz, has already begun to happen: “These electoral turbulences are very worrying and are leading the EU to adopt a more cautious position on issues that demand urgency and action, such as climate change,” he points out. The expert recalls that the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, “has already highlighted this strategy by declaring that the time has come for implementation, to continue as usual, instead of moving forward with bold actions.” She did it in her last State of the Union address.

From the think tank Center for European Reform, what researcher Camino Mortera sees as “most interesting” is whether the cordon sanitaire is going to be cut to the extreme right in the Netherlands and what position the conservative liberals of the until now Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, are going to take.

She sees an increasingly polarized panorama: “That is the trend I see in Europe. He mainstream [consenso político entre populares, liberales y socialistas que ha marcado la UE desde su fundación] “It has disappeared,” he laments. And that gives rise to the question of what will happen after the European elections in June next year. Both Mortera and ECFR’s Zerka see a risk in the growth of extremes on the left and right. The Pole even points out that if both options reach a third of the Chamber, an institutional blockage could be reached, although he clarifies that this is not what the polls predict.

Alberto Alemanno, professor of the Jean Monnet Chair of European Law at the HEC business school in Paris, also looks to June 2024 when he points out that if an alliance between ultras and traditional conservatives is formed in the Netherlands, as there already is in Italy ; After the European elections, a coalition could move in that direction in Brussels.

At Heinrich Böll they fear a similar scenario. “While it is worrying that traditional center-right conservatives are losing ground to the far right, this is not just a victory for the ultras in the Netherlands,” warns Kefferpütz. He recalls in this regard that more than 50% of the Dutch seats are going to be distributed among new parties. A trend points out, which could also be seen soon in Germany, where the new list around Sarah Wagenknecht, who has left the post-communist Die Linke to found a far-left party, but capable of stealing votes from the far-right Alternative for Germany ( AfD), already obtained “double digits in the first survey.” A trend that will carry over to the European Parliament, he predicts, where this wave of new parties “will make the European Parliament more diverse, but also the task of reaching commitments and agreements more difficult.”

