The Dutch anti-Islamic right-wing party of Geert Wilders won the legislative elections this Wednesday in the Netherlands, according to exit polls, which would mean a political earthquake that would be felt far beyond the country’s borders.

The Party for Freedom (PVV) would obtain 35 seats in parliament according to the Ipsos poll, comfortably winning the elections ahead of the left-wing alliance of Frans Timmermans, with 25 seats, and the center-right VVD bloc, with 24.

But this long-awaited electoral victory does not guarantee that this politician, sometimes called the “Dutch Trump”, can gather support to form a coalition government and become prime minister.

The PVV “can no longer be ignored,” Wilders told his euphoric supporters in The Hague. “I appeal to the parties (…). Now we will have to seek agreements between us,” he stated.

“The Dutch hope that the people can recover their country and that we ensure that the tsunami of asylum seekers and immigration is reduced,” added the leader.

If confirmed, Wilders’ victory will mark a sharp turn to the right that Brussels will welcome it with suspicion, since the PVV promised a referendum on the Netherlands’ permanence in the European Union.

Former Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose resignation triggered the elections, played a prominent role in community issues such as the rescue of the euro zone (confronting the countries of southern Europe with his austere position) or the war in Ukraine.

The leaders of the other three main parties declared that they would not be part of a coalition led by the PVV.

But Pieter Omtzigt, whose New Social Contract party won 20 seats according to the exit poll, now said he was “available”, but warned that the negotiation “will not be easy.”

A record 271 days were needed to form the last government. And for now, the uncertainty is total.

‘More serious problems’

Geert Wilders and his peroxided hair have been part of the Dutch political landscape for decades, in which He built his career on a crusade against what he calls an “Islamic invasion” of the West..

He was not discouraged by his run-ins with the Dutch justice system, which found him guilty of insulting Moroccans – whom he called “scum” – nor by the death threats, which have kept him under police protection since 2004.

For these elections, Wilders sought to polish his image, softening some of his positions and defending that there were “more serious problems” than reducing the number of asylum seekers, such as “security and health.”

After voting in The Hague, he told reporters that he would be a prime minister for “everyone in the Netherlands, regardless of religion, origin or sex.”

Diederick van Wijk, an analyst at the Clingendael Institute, told AFP that Netherlands finds itself in “uncharted territory” after Wilders’ “landslide victory”.

In his opinion, the rest of the parties made a strategic mistake of focusing on immigration, taking the debate to the territory of the PVV.

Lizette Keyzer, a 60-year-old businesswoman, said she had “heart palpitations” when the exit polls were published. The country “is heading to the right. Let’s hope it’s not like that at all,” she said.

‘Nexit’

Anti-immigration measures proposed by the PVV include restoring Dutch border controls, detaining and deporting illegal immigrants, returning Syrian asylum seekers and reintroducing work permits for intra-EU workers.

Regarding Islam, the party’s manifesto says that “The Netherlands is not an Islamic country. No Islamic schools, no Korans, no mosques” and proposes banning the wearing of the headscarf in government buildings.

In foreign policy, he advocates “Netherlands first”, proposes closing its representative office in the Palestinian city of Ramallah and strengthening ties with Israel, moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

A “binding referendum” on a “Nexit” – the Netherlands’ exit from the EU – is also on the programme, as well as an “immediate cessation” of development aid.

His victory has already been applauded by the nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, openly opposed to Brussels, who celebrated the “winds of change” in the Netherlands.

AFP