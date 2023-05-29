Monday, May 29, 2023, 00:36



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Bitter victory for the Socialist Party in Molina de Segura. The formation asks for a councilor with respect to its 2019 results, which translates into a drop of 4% of the votes. The eleven councilors are not enough for Eliseo García’s PSOE to win the mayoralty.

For its part, the Popular Party adds two more councilors than in the previous elections and stands at 9, which would not be enough to govern either.

However, the union of the right-wing forces, to which Vox is added with its five councilors (three more than in the 2019 elections) would provide the necessary majority to be able to govern, since Vox and PP would add 14 councilors.

Meet the councilors who will make up the municipal Corporation.