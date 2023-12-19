President Aleksandar Vučić's party won resoundingly in the legislative elections against a heterogeneous and fragile opposition that failed to challenge him for power. However, the shadow of electoral fraud hangs over the municipal votes in Belgrade, the capital, where the opposition denounces that the results were manipulated to give power in the city to the ruling party.

Belgrade, seven in the afternoon. Milica, a Biology student, walks alongside a mass of angry citizens towards the Electoral Commission. “We do not know what to do anymore. Again… the usual. Maybe we should go to another country, where there is no electoral fraud of this kind,” she says.

Serbia is on tenterhooks waiting to find out what will happen with the parliamentary and municipal elections held this weekend. According to local electoral authorities, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandr Vučić has comfortably won the legislative elections throughout the country, with 46.7% of the votes, while the opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence has remained in 23.5%.

Nevertheless, The focus is on Belgrade, where municipal elections were also held. According to official results, the SNS would have 48 councilors out of a total of 110, compared to 43 for the SPN. However, the opposition was counting on conquering the capital after massive demonstrations against Vučić in recent months. Belgrade was his real objective to begin to break the supremacy of the Serbian president and his party, in power since 2012.

A woman votes in the Serbian parliamentary elections in Belgrade, the capital, on December 17, 2023. © Djordje Kojadninovic / Reuters

But, instead, complaints of electoral irregularities and fraud have multiplied in the country's capital. The first have been the observers from CRTA and Cesid, two accredited independent Serbian institutes, who have reported various irregularities throughout the city. CRTA in particular encountered “stuffed ballots”, “parallel lists of voters”, “violations of the secrecy of the vote”, “presence of third parties at voting stations” and people who voted in place of others. The citizens of Belgrade were not able to “freely express their will,” the organization concluded.

A short distance from Milica is Marko. They are part of the thousands of protesters who gathered in front of the Electoral Commission in the protests called by the opposition. Marko is 41 years old, has two children and has a good financial situation. He is an executive specialized in marketing. He also says that he is thinking of leaving Serbia. “How can my children grow up in a country like this?” he says. His wife doesn't want to talk. “For what?” He concludes. She is not only angry with the ruling party, but also with the opposition.

A plebiscite on Vučić

Biljana Stojkovic, a university professor and member of Zajedno, a small left-wing party, understands this. “If we have lost, it is also because many trained young people could have been given greater visibility and it was not done. Nothing can change like that,” says Stojkovic. “People on the left are tired of always seeing the same faces for 30 years. That is hardly credible. That and the fact that in our coalition there were so many people with different ideas,” she says.

The Serbian Coalition Against Violence (SPN) brings together heterogeneous centre-left, centre-right, green and pro-European formations that united for the first time against Vučić. However, these differences have also contributed to projecting an image of certain fragility.

For this reason, Vučić's strategy during the election campaign was to turn the elections into a plebiscite on himself. A choice between an uncertain future, with the opposition, and a known past with the guarantee, also international, that Serbia does not go excessively off the script and cause major upheavals in its wake on delicate issues such as the dialogue with Kosovo.

Serbian President Aleksandr Vučić celebrates his victory in Serbia's parliamentary elections in Belgrade, the capital, on December 17, 2023. © Zorana Jevtic / Reuters

“It is not about me leaving power, but rather that they want to destroy everything,” the Serbian president even said. before the vote, referring to his rivals. The position of president, held by Vučić, did not depend on these elections, since he is elected in other presidential votes. However, even though he was not even the candidate of his party, he starred in the campaign and the announcement of the results itself.

In fact, these parliamentary elections were anticipated by decision of Vučić himself, who called them with the intention of strengthening himself and gaining time for his international commitments. All this, after months of massive protests against his government in Belgrade and a new outbreak of violence in the north of Kosovo, where in September thirty Serbian paramilitaries ambushed a Kosovo patrol. The link between Vučić and one of the assailants once again put the Serbian president in the crosshairs of Washington and Brussels, previously more concerned about his Kosovo colleague and Prime Minister of Kosovo, the also nationalist Albin Kurti.

The European Union calls for “improvements” in the electoral process

The agitation on the streets over allegations of electoral fraud has also reached European offices. Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) also report “irregularities in the processes and various accusations regarding the transportation of voters brought to vote to support the ruling party in the municipal elections.” In addition, more serious situations were also recorded, such as cases of “vote buying” and previously “filled in” ballots, they say.

For this, The German Government has said that it considers the situation “unacceptable” for a candidate country to enter the European Union (EU).. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and the European Neighborhood Commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi, also spoke on the matter: both signed a letter to demand “tangible improvements and new reforms” in the electoral processes and assured that they were waiting “with interest” the OSCE report on the matter.

“The proper functioning of Serbia's democratic institutions is at the heart of the country's accession process to the European Union,” they warned. Serbia applied for EU membership in 2009 and became a candidate country in March 2012.

Belgrade, Tuesday, at noon. The pro-European opposition insists that it will not recognize the results of the elections in Belgrade and that it is necessary that new elections be called here as soon as possible. Meanwhile, they warn, they will continue to go out into the streets. More turbulence in a country that cannot find peace more than two decades after the end of the terrible Yugoslav wars.