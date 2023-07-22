Sunday’s elections come with more uncertainty than many anticipated. The last prediction that the law allows me to publish, with the polls on Monday, says that the most probable result is a majority of the PP and Vox, but it only gives them a 55% chance of adding up between the two. Almost half of the time, the result will be different.

Surprises are always a possibility: although polls predict better than any alternative, history reminds us that they are an approximation exercise. Thanks to them we know some things with great certainty, such as that PP and PSOE will be ahead of Vox and Sumar, or that the popular ones have little chance of achieving an absolute majority. But it is not necessary to hope that the polls are exact and give answers to unknowns that depend on 3% of Spaniards, like the majority of 23-J: they do not know as much. In these elections, this is more evident because we’ve had daily polls from multiple pollsters that, while not really that far apart, didn’t agree on the most likely outcome; for some it is the blockade and for others, the majority of the right.

The key is to remember that errors of 10 seats with a party are common. Therefore, I express my forecasts with probabilities. And that is why this Saturday, hours before the elections, I am writing about possible surprises.

Scenario 1: a government of the left

The polls place the sum of PP and Vox with 47% of the votes, four or five points ahead of PSOE and Sumar (41% -42%). But what if the polls make a serious mistake —but not a rare one— and reality surprises to the left? If three points were moved, the two blocks would almost tie the votes, and the result in seats would be similar to that of 2019. In other words, the probable majority in that scenario would be an investiture by Pedro Sánchez, who would only need to get the support of the BNG, PNV, ERC and Bildu.

This reversal that the left needs can come in two ways: by tendency or by mistake. When the polls went out on Monday, the dynamics was an advance of the sum of PSOE and Sumar, and that could have continued since then. The other option is that the polls have been overestimating the right-wing vote for weeks and that we discover it on 23-J.

According to my calculations, taking into account the typical error of the polls in Spain, the probability that they are as wrong as the left needs is 16%. As easy (or difficult) as rolling a dice and getting a six.

Scenario 2: the blockade

The second surprise is a variant of the previous one: that reality surprises on the left but only by one or two points. It is a scenario that leads to some complicated arithmetic. Perhaps to an electoral repetition?

If PP and Vox prevail by two or three points instead of five over the PSOE and Sumar, the PP’s options to govern are complicated. The popular ones would not have an easy time adding 176 seats with Santiago Abascal’s party, not even convincing the Canary Islands Coalition for an investiture. They would need to look for the PNV, which does not seem willing at all.

But the PSOE would not have it easy to win the investiture either. It would not be worth repeating his support from 2019, but he would need the votes of Junts, surely, and perhaps also of the CUP. These two parties could have the key. Crash scenarios like this have about a 20% chance of occurring (one choice in five).

Scenario 3: a strong PP

The surprise on Sunday could also come from the right. For example, the PP could be more successful in every way, if it gets more votes from Vox and, furthermore, this coincides with a less mobilized left than what the polls now see. However, the popular ones find it difficult to get close to an absolute majority, even in such a case.

In this simulation, I have assumed that the right advances 1.5 points over the left —which would mean a very good result for the former— and that the PP also grows another couple of points to the detriment of Vox, to around 37.5% in votes. In such a scenario, the popular ones rise to 157 seats and reduce Vox to 27, but they are still far from an absolute majority and it would not be easy for them to achieve an inauguration without the extreme right.

4. Let there be no surprises

The final surprise would be that the outcome is exactly what seems most likely. As I said at the beginning, my poll average places PP and Vox around 177 seats, with a short but sufficient majority to govern.

The most normal thing is that the result on Sunday looks like that distribution … but since the majority of PP and Vox is so close, and the polls make habitual errors of up to a dozen seats with a couple of parties, this central scenario is quite narrow. More than usual. It is easy for reality to fall into scenarios two or three.

The truth is that in elections there are usually unforeseen events. And that, which is perfectly predictable, explains the typical trap of the false forecaster: you can say emphatically that on Sunday “someone is going to be surprised”, because that is easy to predict. The difficult thing is to guess which one.

Methodology. Our calculation of seats results from a three-step process: 1) we start from the average of polls at the national level; 2) we estimate the vote in each constituency from that average and 3) we calculate the seats according to the D’Hondt method. You can read details about the methodology here.

