The bulky victory (0-5) of The Red against Slovakia, which allowed them to enter the next phase as second and face Croatia in it, is the most prominent news on the front page.
The Madrid newspaper summarizes with a great exclamation what is expected of Spain after thrashing Slovakia and reaching the round of 16 with the biggest victory of this European Championship. The results of the rest of the matches, the elimination of the women’s basketball team in the Eurobasket, the withdrawal of Felipe Reyes or the concern regarding the renewal of Lionel Messi with FC Barcelona are on the cover.
The Barcelona newspaper plays with the double meaning of the influence of Luis Enrique’s changes in the eleven and during the match and having scored five goals against Slovakia. The possible changes of stickers between FC Barcelona and Inter by Jordi Alba, the date of the operation of Ousmane Dembélé, the first duel of the final of the National Futsal League or the Spanish elimination in the women’s Eurobasket accompany on the front page.
The capital’s media highlights the illusion generated by Spain after closing the group stage in style after the doubts in the first two games. The double tie (2-2) in Group F with Germany-Hungary and Portugal-France, the knockout matches or the rumors about Atlético de Madrid are on the front page.
The middle of Barcelona highlights the triumph of The Red as a festival prior to sealing their classification for the next round, where they will face off against Croatia. The results of Group F, the 34th anniversary of Lionel Messi less than a week after the end of his contract and with the renewal close to or the first 100 days of Joan Laporta in the Barça presidency are on the front page.
The Valencian media stands out somewhat highly aesthetic of the former Mestalla club player, currently at Manchester City, a few minutes after entering from the bench. The uncertainty regarding Daniel Wass in Valencia, the possible signing of Roberto Soldado in Levante or the first final of the granota in the National Futsal League, where you will see them against FC Barcelona, accompany on the cover.
