Spain’s victory over Sweden (2-1) was the most watched space on Tuesday on national television and the most watched match in the history of a women’s soccer World Cup. An average of 1,921,000 viewers and a 45.4% share of the screen followed the sporting event on the morning of La 1 on August 15, at the same time achieving the golden minute at 11:53 a.m., when more than 2.7 million people and a 53.6% ‘share’ connected with the public channel in the last and decisive minutes of the game.

In addition, the program after the game achieved good data with 1,739,000 viewers and 36.8% of the audience. The preview stood out with just over 600,000 viewers and a 27.3% ‘share’. The morning victory of women’s soccer boosted La 1, becoming the most watched channel of the day (12.7%) compared to Antena 3 (11.1%) and Telecinco (8.7%). In the morning slot, the first public channel also led with a 29% share.

According to a report by Barlovento Comunicación, the semifinal stood out among young people between the ages of 13 and 24 (64.6%) and adults between the ages of 45 and 64 (49.2%). It also obtained more follow-up among the male audience (53.9%) than the female audience (36.3%). By communities, the football match stood out in the Valencian Community and Aragon, with a 50% share each; Region of Murcia (49.9%); Community of Madrid (49.4%); Castilla y León (46.7%) and Galicia (46%). On the contrary, the space achieved its worst data in the Basque Country (30.9%); Balearic Islands (34.6%); Andalusia (41.4%); Canary Islands (43.4%); Catalonia (44.4%); or Castilla-La Mancha (43%).

In the ‘prime time’ slot, however, the leadership fell to Antena 3 thanks to the impulse of the Turkish series ‘Hermanos’ (15%), beating the rebroadcasts of ‘Lazos de Sangre’ (8.3%) in The 1st to the new program of ‘Me slips’ (6.2%) on Telecinco, which was surpassed by ‘Código 10’ (6.8%) on Cuatro. Likewise, the mythical series ‘A crime has been written’, which is broadcast by La 2 this summer, tied with 3% to the cinema of La Sexta, whose film was ‘The disaster artist’.