ElPozo’s key victory in Mallorca (1-2). The charcutero team once again depends on itself to be champion of the regular league, by beating Palma yesterday, adding 60 points and having two games postponed. In a Numantine exercise, the Murcian team used their best game in the first half and at the beginning of the second to get ahead on the scoreboard and show the still leader that they wanted the three points at stake to grow.

Palma Futsal Carlos Barrón, Tomaz, Rafa López, Raúl Campos and Vilela. Igor, Lolo, Marlon, Diego Nunes, Hamza and Claudino also played. two

The Well Murcia Juanjo, Alberto García, Fernando, Paradynski and Santos. Darío Gil, Marcel, Pol Pacheco, Salas, Felipe Valerio and Miguelín also played. Goals: 0-1, min. 19, Marcel. 0-2, min. 22, Fernando. 1-2, min. 32, Diego Nunes. Referee: Centeno Bono and Centeno Bono, from the Catalan committee. Yellow to Ismael, Paradynski, Alberto García and Navarro. Incidents: Match day 31, played at the Municipal d’Esports de Son Moix, in front of 400 spectators.

El Palma, responding, wanted to tie and generated enough game for it. But the defense of ElPozo was much more iron, supportive and agile than other days. This is how he stopped the still leader, one of the best local teams in the category.

The party also left other positive readings. Pol Pacheco is at a very high level. In addition, the Murcian homegrown players continue to pull the team and the roles of Brazilians Marcel, Paradynski, Rafa Santos and Felipe Valerio were key to secure the victory.

Suffering to the end



ElPozo was 0-2 for a long time, thanks to the goals of Marcel and Fernando, until Palma used a goalkeeper-player. The Murcian team suffered, and more when Diego Nunes got 1-2. Juanjo’s physical exercise and interventions were sufficient. Thus, ElPozo closes the wound of the unexpected defeat against Peñíscola (3-4) and gains momentum.